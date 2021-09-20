UK Woman Delivers 'eBaby' Finding Sperm Donor On App, Insemination Kit Online: Report

In what could be termed as a bizarre incident, a 33-year-old British woman gave birth to an 'eBaby' by purchasing sperm and insemination kit online. According to a report by Daily Star, Stephenie Taylor desired a second child but did not want to enter into another relationship. At the same time, she was adamant about not going to a private fertility clinic because of the hefty fees of approx £1,600. Meanwhile, she thought of a unique idea and planned her own pregnancy.

She first looked for an appropriate sperm donor on the 'Just A Baby' app and purchased the insemination kit from eBay. Taylor then went on to establish contact with a sperm donor through the app who dropped over his sperm at her residence in January 2020, reported Daily Star. The report further stated that she followed a YouTube tutorial regularly and successfully carried out DIY self-insemination herself.

It should be noted that Stephenie got pregnant in the very first try, and gave birth to baby Edna in October of last year. She also has a five-year-old son named Frankie, with her former partner. She did, however, desire for a second child to complete her family. Speaking to Daily Star, she said that everything seems to be just a miracle. "Eden is a real online baby. She wouldn't be here if I didn't have electronic access to everything. Now I am overjoyed to be a mother once more, and very proud of how she was born," she said, adding that she would not mind at all if her daughter wanted to meet the DNA contributor in future.

The woman found the donor on 'Just A Baby app'

Stephenie desired a family-oriented man with no significant disease history and, ideally, similar features to her so that their child will look like her son Frankie. She said that she did not have to 'toil much' and found her match within a day on the 'Just A Baby app,' which was recommended to her by one of her friends. Users of this app can check out profiles of potential "conception partners" in their area or from all over the world using the 'Just A Baby app.' However, the mobile app also strongly recommends people to seek legal advice before conception.

Image: Pixabay/Representative