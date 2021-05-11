UK Woman Says Spy Cop Deceived Her Into Relationship, Accuses Him Of Rape

A UK woman has accused a spy cop of raping her by deceiving her into a sexual relationship, The Guardian reported. The woman, known as Madeleine, told the public inquiry on May 10 that the police spy, Vince Miller, tricked her into a sexual relationship that lasted a couple of months. However, Miller has claimed that they had a sexual encounter that lasted one night.

A retired judge, Sir John Mitting, is heading the inquiry and is looking at the conduct of around 139 undercover officers who spied on more than 1,000 political groups since 1968. The inquiry is still continuing and Miller is still due to give evidence. It is worth mentioning that Madeleine is the first woman who was deceived into forming a sexual relationship with an undercover officer to be questioned in a public hearing at the inquiry.

Relationship with Miller was ‘rape’

As per reports, Madeleine said that Miller started the relationship with her at a time when she was “fragile and vulnerable” after the end of an abusive marriage. She said that the relationship with the spy cop was rape and added that she had trusted him but he had betrayed her. Madeleine also told the inquiry that Miller’s account of the nature of the relationship he had with her is “untrue” and there is “no possible justification” for it ever having taken place.

The woman went on to say that she would have been devastated if she had discovered the truth about Miller at the time. Madeleine said that she trusted the spy police and it would have been an “absolute betrayal”. “I know that I would have regarded, as I do regard it now, as rape,” she added.

Madeleine informed that inquiry that she met Miller in 1977 when he started attending meetings of the Socialist Workers Party branch in east London that she belonged to. She said that her marriage to a “controlling and possessive” man ended in 1978, leaving her “devastated”. Madeleine added that at that time of her life she was very shy and reversed. She was also “quite vulnerable” and initially was wary of jumping into a new relationship.

Madeleine said that, however, now she believes that Miller probably saw her as “easy pickings”. She informed that her relationship with Miller occurred in 1979. However, the same year it ended, after Miller claimed that he was unable to get too close to her and was thinking of “escaping to west California to find himself”. Madeleine said that after that the spy cop disappeared completely.

About Vince Miller

According to reports, Miller infiltrated the left-wing group, the Socialist Workers Party, between 1976 and 1979. He has previously told the inquiry that he had “one night stands” with four women during his deployment. Previous documents have already disclosed that the undercover police had recorded in 1976 that Madeleine had got married. Reports from the late 1970s also noted that the woman had got work in school and later as a bus conductor, along with her physical description and her home address.

(Image: Unsplash/Pixabay)