Path Community, the mobile application backed by the United Kingdom Home Office to curb violence against women doesn't address the underlying issue of men violating females, claimed women's safety campaigners. Instead, the application violates privacy and is "insulting to women and girls," The Guardian reported citing the activists. The application was set up in the view of ensuring the safety of women following the horrific murder of Sarah Everard in March.

An activist from Reclaim These Streets, Anna Birley highlighted that the application failed to meet the fundamental problem.

"We already share our location, we already ask our friends to text us when they get home, we already wear bright clothes, stick to the well-lit routes and clutch our keys between our fingers. It still isn’t enough. Women and girls, and the steps that we take to stay safe every day, are not the problem. The problem is that male violence makes us unsafe," Anna Birley told The Guardian.

She added, the Home Office is backing the app even though it is "insulting to women and girls."

Domestic violence victims have also raised concerns over the application allowing access to the abusers beyond the reach of home. "Potentially they extend abusers' reach, controlling women in spaces they previously felt safe and free," Women's Aid chief Farah Nazeer told The Guardian. Emphasising that the crime commissioners and Home Office need to work closely with the women's sector to remove barriers to women's safety, Nazeer added that there is much work needed to encourage the public to report crimes against women, tackle misogyny, and increase awareness and education.

Men's violence against women is a "core problem", says app developer

Speaking to the publication, the creator of the app, Harry Mead informed that Path Community shared anonymous information with local councils and police to highlight the problem in areas in order to pave way for providing resources to such places. "The app is designed to help with immediate concern and help users feel safer. Path is our attempt to do our bit," he explained. Talking about the issue of men's violence against women, he stressed, "the underlying issue is the core problem and everyone has to help tackle it."

In addition, UK Home Office minister Rachel MacLean too supported the application saying that such schemes must be part of a wider plan. She also added that personally, she welcomed such initiatives from the private sector. Lastly, MacLean called for a "whole-of-society" approach to tackling men's violence against women and girls.

Path Community mobile app

It is pertinent to mention that the Path Community application monitors anyone walking home at night on a specific route. In case the person monitored by the application moves more than 40 metres from the stipulated path or stops more than 3 minutes the app throws out a message asking if the user is 'Okay.' In absence of a reply, the non-profit mobile application automatically alerts nominated "guardians" fed into the server previously. The list could include family or friends, who receive a notification informing them about the deviation. It is then their call to check up on the individual or alert the police. It also suggests route avoiding unlit streets, alleys, or areas known for "antisocial behaviour."

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)