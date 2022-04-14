UK Won't Cease Oil & Gas Production Despite Mass Climate Protests: Energy Secretary

Amid the ongoing massive demonstrations by environmental activists in the United Kingdom, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Wednesday that the British government will not cease the oil and gas production in the nation. Taking to Twitter, Kwarteng said, “My message to XR activists gluing (?!) themselves to my Department: You cannot - and we won't - switch off domestic oil and gas production.”

Clarifying his statement, UK Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that if the government suspends production, then the nation would face a risk of energy security. This would further increase foreign imports rather than reduce demand, he added.

The remarks of Kwarteng came after climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Saturday launched a series of large-scale rallies in London, titled April Rebellion, urging for an immediate halt to all new fossil-fuel investments. On April 9, thousands of people gathered outside Marble Arch with multicoloured banners depicting the group's "extinction" sign.

Climate protests in London

According to a Guardian report, the protesters then marched towards Regent Street and Oxford Circus, where they sat down in the street, causing traffic congestion in downtown London, and demanded an end to fossil fuel spending. While a band of drummers performed around the base of Nelson's Column, the protestors sat down on the road on the outskirts of Whitehall and blocked traffic.

Extinction Rebellion, or XR, had pledged before Saturday's demonstration that it would "grind the capital to a halt" over the next week, using new methods devised in response to increased enforcement that curtailed the group's attempts to disrupt events last August. In addition to this, protesters, including scientists, were gluing themselves to government buildings earlier on Wednesday, according to the movement, which shared video footage on Twitter, Guardian reported.

UK to end imports of Russian oil, gas

Meanwhile, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed that she was working with G7 allies to impose new sanctions on the Putin-led government. "I am working with our G7 partners to crack down on more Russian banks and agree on a clear timetable to eliminate our imports of Russian oil, gas and coal," citing Truss, The Telegraph reported. Furthermore, by the end of 2022, the UK has committed to ending all Russian coal and oil imports, as well as taking action against Russian oligarchs and crucial strategic industries.

