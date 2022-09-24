UK YouTuber Mohammed Hijab Accused Of Instigating Violence Against Hindus In Leicester

A famous UK-based YouTuber named Mohammed Hijab has come across as instigator-in-chief in the communal violence incidents that took place in UK's Leicester. The city witnessed clashes when two groups turned violent following a cricket match between India and Pakistan. According to the UK Police, the first incident was reported on August 28.

According to news agency ANI, Hijab was often seen with a megaphone on the streets during the clashes in Leicester. In the viral video clips that were posted on social media, the YouTuber was seen instigating young Muslim men with disparaging, and often, abusive, comments about Hindus.

In several videos surfing on the internet, Mohammed Hijab can be heard saying, "When I was on social media, I saw these people (Hindus) getting brave. How come today it is like pin drop silence?" He further claimed that no Hindus were in sight after realising that Muslim mobs were coming at them in hordes. "Deep down, they know we got the truth. If you want respect, then, learn to respect," he added.

This is #Leicester, an #Islamist Mohammed Hijab preaching hate to act like “Gangsters” against Hindus.



When is UK deporting these hate preachers?

Islamic extremist Mohammed hijab and mobs of militant Islamists openly marching the streets of Leicester on the prowl for Hindus, police in tow

Following his speech, Hijab was also seen leading a march of an Islamist mob. The faces of the people during the march were covered in masks. Posting a picture of the same on Instagram, the YouTuber wrote, "Muslim patrol in Leicester."

British-Egyptian YouTuber Mohammed Hijab has a sizable amount of presence on social media platforms. He calls himself a researcher of political philosophy and the philosophy of religion. "Research interests: Political Philosophy, Philosophy of Religion and Comparative Religion," his Twitter bio reads.

Meanwhile, the Leicestershire Police has said that a total of 47 arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

Hijab accused of fuelling hatred against Jewish community

This is not the first time that Hijab's name has occurred in a controversy. The UK-based YouTuber, last year, was among the prominent figures accused of fuelling hatred and violence against the Jewish community during the anti-semitic riots in the UK.

It was reported that apart from openly making anti-semitic chants, Hijab also threatened a police officer that he would kill a dog that the Jewish boys had brought along with them.