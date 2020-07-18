UK's Coronavirus Antibody Test Passes First Major Trial, Proves To Be 98.6% Effective

The United Kingdom has developed a new antibody test that can produce the results of coronavirus exposure within minutes, according to reports. The fingerprick tests that British ministers are planning to distribute were reportedly found to be 98.6 percent accurate. The United Kingdom's earlier and the only antibody tests used to take days to tell whether the tested person has ever been exposed to the deadly disease or not. The new antibody tests were developed by the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC) in partnership with Oxford University.

Awaiting approval

The tests have passed first major trials and are awaiting approval from regulatory board following which it will likely be distributed to tens and thousands of families across the United Kingdom. According to reports, mass production of the new antibody tests is taking at full pace on the behest of British Ministers, who are planning to use it for mass screenings. As per reports, a test specific app and digital service will also be facilitated that will be used in the reading of the test device and will have the ability to integrate with National Health System (NHS) systems and update records.

Department of Health and Social Care spokesman while talking to the press said that the government is working with its partners to scale up the production so that hundreds and thousands of doses can be delivered after the approval from the regulatory body. As per reports, the tests will likely be sold online and will be free of cost for the general public.

