UK's National Crime Agency Raids Luxury Watch Shop That Sells To Premier League Stars

A luxury watch shop in the UK named WatchTrader & Co has been raided by Britain’s FBI and has seized £10 million in stock in a suspected money laundering probe, reported The Sun. UK's WatchTrader & Co has been selling its products to the top-notch Premier League players from its store in Jesmond, Newcastle. The National Crime Agency, while following up a surveillance operation, had swooped into the shop that has watches valued up to £300,000.

Watch shop in the UK raided

After WatchTrader & Co was raided, investigators said that anyone who has or had owned one of the seized watches would have to provide a tax return to prove they had the legitimate means to buy it. “This investigation is a huge headache for some of the Premier League’s high-rollers," said one of the sources while talking about the case on the watch shop in the UK, reported the Sun.

Further, he added that they love their high-end watches as they are the ultimate dressing room status symbol. “The boys may now face having to submit their payslips and tax returns to prove they could afford the watch if they want them back,” said the source, according to The Sun. However, so far there is no possibility that any of the previous or current VIP customers have broken any laws.

Furthermore, the National Crime Agency has seized as many as 300 watches at the end of October which included Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Four people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, as per The Sun reports. One Richard Mille watch on the firm’s website has been priced at £290,000. Most of the VIP customers are football athletes which include Jamie Sterry, Florian Lejeune, Ashley Fletcher, Allan Saint-Maximin, and many more. Here are some of the photos of the VIP customers: