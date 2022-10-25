UK's New PM-designate Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murty Twice As Rich As British Monarch

Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak is set to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak was formally nominated to become the Conservative leader after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of her leadership bid. He will prepare to take over at Downing Street after outgoing PM Liz Truss visits King Charles III to formally resign and Sunak will be officially appointed as PM.

As Rishi Sunak is set to take over as UK PM, it will be the first time in history that occupants of 10 Downing Street will be richer than the British monarch. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty have a combined fortune of about £730million (Rs 68,36,20,03,400), roughly double the wealth of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla, The Guardian reported. The estimated wealth of King Charles and Queen Consort is estimated between £300million-£350million (Rs 28,09,50,13,887-Rs 32,77,99,19,945.50). This year, Sunak became the first frontline politician to appear in the Sunday Times Rich list of the UK's wealthiest people. Notably, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of IT Company Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy.

Properties owned by Sunak

The former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer owns four properties around the world worth over £17million (1,59,15,23,000). Sunak, his wife and two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, spend most of the week at their five-bedroom house in Kensington, West London which as per property agents is valued at more than £7 million (Rs 65,54,96,170), as per The Guardian report. During weekends, Sunak and his family live in a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house in Kirby Sigston village in his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire. The house was purchased by Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty for £1.5million (Rs 14,04,68,118.86) and is now valued at more than £ 2 million (Rs 18,72,90,825.14). Apart from their house in Kensington and North Yorkshire, the couple also owns a flat on Old Brompton Road in west London and a Santa Monica beach penthouse worth over £5.5million.

Sunak promises to serve with 'integrity & humility'

Notably, Sunak became a Conservative lawmaker in 2015 after he got elected from Richmond Yorkshire. Before joining politics, he worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PTI reported. He has also worked at billionaire activist hedge fund manager Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management for about three years. In his first-ever speech as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has promised to serve 'with integrity and humility.” He also paid tribute to outgoing UK PM Liz Truss for her leadership, as he noted that she served her role “under exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

Inputs from PTI

Image: AP/ANI