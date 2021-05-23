UK's Queen 'deeply Upset' With Prince Harry's Remarks In 'The Me You Can't See': Reports

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II is said to be “deeply upset” by her grandson, Prince Harry's latest allegations about the Royal Family and how he was treated, reported British media outlets citing sources. As Duke of Sussex uncovered his mental health struggles in more detail in the Apple+ series entitled The Me You Can't See, the British monarch is reportedly “shaken” by his remarks to Oprah Winfrey along with his view of Prince Charles’ parenting. The Daily Star quoted royal sources saying that the Queen considers all the bombshell remarks by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan since their sit-down interview with Winfrey in March as “very personal” criticism of the Royal Family.

A source even told the Mail Online, “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.”

“It has been a very upsetting time,” added the source.

Prince Harry, who left the royal family in the UK and shifted to the United States with his wife Meghan and son Archie, has once again emphasised how his family neglected the struggles of the couple. In the new documentary series released on Friday, the Duke of Sussex pledges that he will “never be bullied into silence.” The series came out just a day after an independent inquiry found that BBC journalist used false bank statements to lead to the 1995 bombshell interview of Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and William.

Prince Harry’s concerns met with ‘neglect’

Prince Harry gave an insight into his tumultuous relationship with the rest of the family including father Prince Charles, after earlier this year his remarks in an interview with Oprah Winfrey stirred a global response. Concerning about his wife’s depression after Archie’s birth, Prince Harry said in the Apple+ series, “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.” Previously, Meghan and Harry have already detailed the mental struggles and the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in 2019.

The grandson of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II said that he felt ashamed seeking help from his family because he knew “that I'm not going to get from my family what I need." While similar remarks were made in the couple’s interview that aired earlier this year on CBS, the new docuseries is focused on combatting stigma surrounding mental health issues, doesn’t drop previously unknown bombshells. Prince Harry said that his father used to tell both him and Prince William that “it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you.”

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," the 36-year-old also known as the Duke of Sussex says.”That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," Harry said.

"In fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” he added.

IMAGE: AP