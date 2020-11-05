UK's Ties With US Will Remain Strong Regardless Of Who Wins: Foreign Secy Dominic Raab

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday, November 4 said that US-UK relations will remain strong regardless of who wins the Presidential elections. Taking to Twitter, Raab wrote, "We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Important the process is given sufficient time to reach a conclusion. We have full confidence in the checks and balances of the US system to produce a result."

The Foreign Secretary further said that the UK-US relationship is in great shape and the country is confident that will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the US presidential election. "Across trade, security, intelligence, defence, innovation and culture, no two countries do more together," he wrote in another tweet.

READ | India seeks expeditious extradition of Mallya, Nirav Modi from UK

We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Important the process is given sufficient time to reach a conclusion. We have full confidence in the checks and balances of the US system to produce a result. (1/2) — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 4, 2020

The UK-US relationship is in great shape and we are confident it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election. Across trade, security, intelligence, defence, innovation and culture, no two countries do more together. (2/2) — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 4, 2020



READ | Reaction in the UK to US Presidential Elections 2020

Biden vs Trump

Meanwhile, the US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 264 votes to the Republican incumbent's 214. While Biden needs 6 votes more to clinch the White House, President Trump needs to secure 56 more to win a second term as Commander-in-Chief.

Joe Biden won the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to reelection. Biden has so far received more than 71 million votes, the most in history, according to News Agency AP report. Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year.

READ | US Election 2020: Mystery businessman from UK bets £4 million on Trump's victory

READ | UK's Westminster Court rejects Nirav Modi's plea to suppress evidence submitted by India

(With Agency inputs)