Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Unleash The Potential': Boris Johnson Roars As UK Leaves EU

UK News

After 47 years of EU membership, Britain has finally left the bloc on Jan 31 at 11:00pm (local time) and UK PM Boris Johnson hailed the 'turning point'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unleash the potential

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00pm (local time). UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the union which was joined back in 1973. 

Moments after the historic countdown at British Parliament, Johnson declared that 'tonight we have left the EU' which is an 'extraordinary turning point' in UK's history. While many Britons also mourned the loss of their EU identity, UK PM asked the citizens of his country to 'make the most of opportunities' after Brexit and 'unleash the potential'. However, the exit only marks the first stage of the entire saga as Britain has now entered the transition period with the EU. 

Read - Brexit: Britain Leaves European Union, Leaps Into The Unknown

However, even though most changes in Britain will not be immediate, it is essential to know what will exactly differ for the UK once it moves out from under the EU's umbrella. The changes will occur in the 11-month period negotiated between London and Brussels which would reportedly allow both sides to nurture the future relationship. 

Read - After Brexit: UK Leaves EU But What's Next Far From Certain

Johnson says 'this is not the end'

Hours before the 'historic moment' of Brexit, Johnson had posted an enthusiastic message on Twitter saying 'this is not the end' and instead called it a 'beginning'. The British PM acknowledged the mixed feelings of Britons where majority though that the 'political wrangle' would never come to an end. However, now that EU has removed Britain's flag from its buildings, Johnson said that 'this is the moment the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up for a new act in great national drama'. 

Read - Brexit Supporters Celebrate As UK Prepares To Leave EU

Read - EU Warns UK Hours Before Brexit, Says 'no Membership Means No Perks'
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ANURAG THAKUR BREAKS SILENCE
CENTRE EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH
UNION BUDGET 2020
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN WITH BAHI-KHATA
US TRAVEL ADVISORY
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA