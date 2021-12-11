US 'pleased' As UK Grants Julian Assange's Extradition; Fiancee Flags Threat To Free Press

A British appellate court on Friday has directed a lower court judge to send the request for the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in a ruling that the Amnesty International and press freedom advocates call a ‘travesty of justice’.

The UK High Court granted an appeal made by the US government, after earlier in January, a lower court British judge halted Assange’s extradition on mental health grounds. Judges in their verdict ruled that they received reassurance by the US to reduce the risk of suicide for Assange.

“That risk is in our judgment excluded by the assurances which are offered. It follows that we are satisfied that, if the assurances had been before the judge, she would have answered the relevant question differently,” the verdict of London High Court Lord Justice Timothy Holroyde read in summary of judgement. “That conclusion is sufficient to determine this appeal in the USA’s favour,” UK’s two senior most judges said, overturning the previous verdict on January by UK district court judge Vanessa Baraitser, blocking Assange's extradition to the US.

Julian Assange fiancee @StellaMoris1: “How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?” #FreeAssangeNOW #AssangeCase https://t.co/0K3ojEkwaK pic.twitter.com/b2q7Nz6RwL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 10, 2021

Espionage charges for publishing defense, national security material

WikiLeaks founder Assange, if extradited [as the final decision lays in UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s hands], will be sent on trial for espionage charges in the US for conspiracy to hack and misuse computer and several other charges under the controversial Espionage Act.

Assange faces 18 counts related to “obtaining and disclosing defense and national security material” through the WikiLeaks website, primarily in 2009 and 2010 but also “to some extent since”, per a court summary, obtained by the agencies. Defenders argue that Julian Assange’s persecution for “telling the truth” and his extradition would have detrimental effects on journalism and for media worldwide.

BREAKING: High Court decision “Grave miscarriage of justice,” says Julian Assange’s fiancée, as a UK court overturns an earlier decision blocking the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States | @StellaMoris1 #FreeAssangeNOW #AssangeCase pic.twitter.com/Jc98oAfvuP — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 10, 2021

"We are pleased by the decision," a Justice Department spokesperson told Russia's state-affiliated news agency Sputnik, although declined to elaborate further on the immediate next steps US plans to take.

Assange obtained classified information, including in one instance from the former US Army soldier and whistleblower Bradley, now renamed as Chelsea Manning, who handed the Wikileaks founder a trove of the classified and sensitive military, diplomatic documents which Assange published via WikiLeaks. The data included leaked army reports and videos of airstrikes, including instances of civilian deaths and botched up US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, that caused Washington accountability and embarrassment.

Julian Assange is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in the western world. Every level of the case against him has been shot through with corruption and the abuse of process.



People justify it by reciting memes to demonstrate their allegiance.



This is dystopia. https://t.co/3FDCp9vuWr — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 10, 2021

Editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson said, “Julian’s life is once more under grave threat, and so is the right of journalists to publish material that governments and corporations find inconvenient. This is about the right of a free press to publish without being threatened by a bullying superpower.”

THREAD We condemn today’s UK High Court decision to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US, which will prove historic for all the wrong reasons. We fully believe that Julian Assange has been targeted for his contributions to journalism. pic.twitter.com/eGHXkhGoKf — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) December 10, 2021

Following the ruling, WikiLeaks, an international non-profit that publishes news leaks and classified media provided by anonymous sources, took to its official handle and published Assange’s finacee’s statement, calling the UK High Court’s decision as “Grave miscarriage of justice.”

“A UK court has overturned an earlier decision blocking the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States where he is accused of publishing true information revealing crimes committed by the US government in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and details of CIA torture and rendition,” Julian Assange’s fiancée Stella Moris said. She went on to add that Julian Assange was not permitted to attend the appeal hearing in person.

Julian Assange should not be extradited for revealing uncomfortable truths. https://t.co/PHKpuf8SF1 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 10, 2021

Julian Assange is going to be extradited to the United States, and possibly sentenced to decades in prison, for the crime of publishing evidence of American war crimes in the Middle East. These are the actions of a police state. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) December 10, 2021

Calling Assange’s extradition and trial in the US on espionage charges an “existential threat to press freedom worldwide,” his fiancee said that she will appeal this decision “at the earliest possible moment.” Leading civil liberties groups, including Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, ACLU, and Human Rights Watch have called the charges against Julian Assange a “threat to press freedom around the globe.”

Journalist unions, including the National Union of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists, have said that “media freedom is suffering lasting damage by the continued prosecution of Julian Assange,” Moris asserted, boycotting the UK court’s decision, per which, Julian Assange will be imprisoned for 175 years.

Julian Assange is being targeted for exposing US war crimes - in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.



Extradition to the US is not only an attempt to silence him - but to stop all journalists from speaking truth to power.



We must continue to oppose his extradition to the US. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) December 10, 2021

What the U.S. government is doing to Julian Assange puts all journalists at risk and undermines press freedom. He faces prosecution for journalism—for publishing materials exposing war crimes and other horrors in Afghanistan and Iraq. Uphold the 1st Amendment. Free or pardon him. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 10, 2021

#Opinion by Maria #Zakharova:



💬 The UK High Court has authorised #JulianAssange's the extradition to the US.



❗ This shameful verdict as part of the political case is yet another manifestation of the Anglo-Saxon tandem’s cannibalistic worldview.



🔗 https://t.co/kmolHNe8lD pic.twitter.com/R0KoHDoqAJ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 10, 2021

UK High Court decision 'dangerous and misguided'

Describing the High Court’s ruling as “dangerous and misguided,” WikeLeaks’ fiancee said: “How can if be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?”

She then went on to add that on September 26, the CIA planned to assassinate Julian Assange, the details of which were uncovered in a bombshell report. Investigations revealed covert discussions of assassinating Julian Assange in London had occurred “at the highest levels” of the CIA and Trump White House, Moris said.

Kill “sketches” and “options” had been drawn upon orders of Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, she asserted, adding that the plan to kidnap and rendition Assange were far advanced and the CIA’s operations prompted a political decision to produce charges against him.

