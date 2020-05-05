US, UK Launch Post-Brexit Trade Negotiations By Videoconference Amid COVID-19

While the UK is currently struggling in establishing an agreement with the European Union, the United States and Britain have launched post-Brexit trade negotiations via videoconference on May 5. According to reports, the start of talks between US and UK came as both allies are currently struggling to rectify the impact of coronavirus outbreak and shift the supply chain of domestic products. This would also be the first major trade negotiation for Washington in 2020, but London and Brussels still remain at odds with their demands with the future relationship after the 11-month transition period ends.

According to reports, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has not revealed much about the talks with the UK since last year. The US had laid out stern objectives of its US-UK trade negotiations seeking full access to American agricultural products and plunge in tariffs for US goods to restate the ‘Buy American’ campaign so that countries do not rely upon on China for medical and other supplies.

Agriculture is reportedly going to be one of the most challenging issues between both countries because the UK opposes the genetic modification of crops, antibacterial treatment for poultry that takes place in the US. Even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to lead “hard bargain” and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has vowed to not compromise of standards of food safety.

'Disappointing' UK-EU talks

Meanwhile, the UK-EU talks began amid the global health crisis. After an initial delay in setting the timeline for meetings, when the discussions did begin, EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier called the talks ‘disappointing’. Barnier had also said that in a bid to fulfil the timeline proposed by Britain, there needs to be ‘genuine progress’ in the post-Brexit talks and a decision on extending the 11-month transition period by June.

However, the UK has reportedly said that ‘limited progress’ had been made in the talks expressed the need to move ahead in the negotiations in ‘constructive fashion’. Both sides will reportedly hold two more rounds of talks before the transition period ends in December. Barnier has said that the joint decision on extending the period will be taken by June 30.

