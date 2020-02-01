Video: EU Officials Take Down UK Flag From Brussels Base Post Brexit

Britain just left the European Union after 47 years of membership. Hours before Britain was due to leave the EU on January 31 at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) Brussels, the headquarters of the European Union took down Union Jacks from among the flags of its membership. The Union Jack was also lowered from outside the EU headquarters and replaced by the flag of the European Union.

What's next for Britain?

After leaving the EU, Britain will undergo several changes, both in theory and practice. Immediately after leaving the bloc, UK will still be following EU law and its courts. However, Britain will lose 73 of its members of the parliament seats in the European parliament including Brexiteers like Nigel Farage.

In silence outside the EU parliament the Union flag is lowered and replaced with an EU flag 🇬🇧 to 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/TaaGNUWfQy — Nicola Bartlett (@NicolaRBartlett) January 31, 2020

