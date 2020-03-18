The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Warriors': Sikhs To Deliver Free Food To Elderly In UK Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

UK News

Sikh community in UK has decided to help elderly people with free nutritious food, delivering it themselves in a bid to help others combat coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sikhs

While the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, the Sikh community in UK has decided to help elderly people with free nutritious food and delivering it themselves in a bid to help others combat the pandemic. Harjinder Singh Kukreja posted on March 17 that the people from the community have come together to help people above the age of 65 in Slough can contact on the helpline and get free and healthy food delivered to their doorstep. As major cities around different countries go into lockdown, and evidence has stated that elderly people are more vulnerable to the fatal virus, the initiative is likely to help many aged citizens.

Read - UK Ministers Arrive For Emergency Virus Meeting

‘Leading the way’

Since the initiative was announced on Twitter, the internet users have praised the Sikh community and one of the netizens even said that it is the Sikhs who are always “leading the way”. After similar measures taken by the community in Australia while it battled with the unprecedented bushfire crisis which was also one of the worst wildfires in decades, it was the Sikh community that stood up to contribute to rescue operations. 

Read -  UK Asks Nationals In India With Coronavirus Symptoms To Self Isolate For 7 Days

After UK, it was also announced that the Sikh community in Australia will be delivering food to the people in Melbourne or in coronavirus isolation while tackling the virus outbreak. The deadly COVID-19 which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan has now spread to over 160 countries and has infected over two lakh people worldwide. The global death toll has also reached over 8,000 and has infected 1,950 people and 560 people in UK and Australia respectively. 

Read - UK Heads To 'wartime' Scenario As 71 Die Of COVID-19

Read - EXCLUSIVE: EAM S.Jaishankar To Meet Dominic Raab To Discuss Safety Of Indians Iran-held UK Ship

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA