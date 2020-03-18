'Warriors': Sikhs To Deliver Free Food To Elderly In UK Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip worldwide, the Sikh community in UK has decided to help elderly people with free nutritious food and delivering it themselves in a bid to help others combat the pandemic. Harjinder Singh Kukreja posted on March 17 that the people from the community have come together to help people above the age of 65 in Slough can contact on the helpline and get free and healthy food delivered to their doorstep. As major cities around different countries go into lockdown, and evidence has stated that elderly people are more vulnerable to the fatal virus, the initiative is likely to help many aged citizens.

Are you 65+ plus?

In #Coronavirus isolation?

Need support to get food?



Sikhs in Slough, UK have come up with Mobile Food Support for the elderly & isolated & are Providing FREE HEALTHY & NUTRITIOUS essentials to help them! Pls share! #COVIDー19mx #CoronavirusOutbreak #Sikh pic.twitter.com/l0kqpATzk9 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 17, 2020

Read - UK Ministers Arrive For Emergency Virus Meeting

‘Leading the way’

Since the initiative was announced on Twitter, the internet users have praised the Sikh community and one of the netizens even said that it is the Sikhs who are always “leading the way”. After similar measures taken by the community in Australia while it battled with the unprecedented bushfire crisis which was also one of the worst wildfires in decades, it was the Sikh community that stood up to contribute to rescue operations.

Sikhs are always leading the way in the midst of crisis. Thank you for your dedication and service! — Hanna (@hanna_meiners) March 17, 2020

Fortunate enough to take a cultural anthropology class from a Prof. that focused his academic career on the Sikh culture.



Amazing people with a true warrior spirit encompassing every positive attribute of what Warrior means.



Every Singh I've known made me strive to be better — John M Bennett (@JMB1122AZ) March 17, 2020

Read - UK Asks Nationals In India With Coronavirus Symptoms To Self Isolate For 7 Days

God bless you... — Godwineo Knight #G_K (@jgodwin2k2) March 17, 2020

There are some good people in this country😀 — Paul Streeting (@PaulStreeting) March 17, 2020

After UK, it was also announced that the Sikh community in Australia will be delivering food to the people in Melbourne or in coronavirus isolation while tackling the virus outbreak. The deadly COVID-19 which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan has now spread to over 160 countries and has infected over two lakh people worldwide. The global death toll has also reached over 8,000 and has infected 1,950 people and 560 people in UK and Australia respectively.

After UK, Sikhs in Melbourne set up free delivery service for self-isolated people



Sikh volunteers announced that they would be delivering free food to self-isolated people in Melbourne's south-east for the next two weeks.



https://t.co/dgvVZGQklv #coronakindness #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/gzdj15DrUq — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 18, 2020

Read - UK Heads To 'wartime' Scenario As 71 Die Of COVID-19

Read - EXCLUSIVE: EAM S.Jaishankar To Meet Dominic Raab To Discuss Safety Of Indians Iran-held UK Ship