Who Are Boys Joining Prince George At King Charles' Coronation As Pages Of Honour?

Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales who is second in line to the throne has a prominent role to take at the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday, May 6. There are at least eight boys, all connected to the Royal Family by either blood or association, who have been chosen to be the pages of honour at the coronation of the UK's King and Queen scheduled for later today.

Nine-year-old Prince George will become the youngest king-to-be to don an official role at the much-awaited Coronation ceremony. Queen Consort had desired for her grandchildren to assume significant roles at her husband's coronation. Prince George will appear at the coronation with eight pages for King Charles III, according to British broadcaster Sky News. These are a group of schoolboys, aged between 12 and 15, who are family friends or close relatives of King Charles.

Here's detailing who they are:

Pages of King Charles III

Prince George of Wales

Nine-year-old Prince George is a world-famous page of honour at King Charles' coordination. He will be seen accompanied by his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7. George was the youngest child in the Royal Family who was seen at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as well as at her platinum jubilee celebrations when she was alive. He's also the youngest of the four pages namely—Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmendeley, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. He was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Credit: AP

Nicholas Barclay

13-year-old Nicholas Barclay is the son of King Charles' second cousin and is Charles' godchild. He is also a close mate of Queen Consort. Son of Rose Barclay and one of the kids from husband Peter Troughton's three children is the grandson of Sarah Troughton, Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire, who was officially the first woman appointed in her position with effect from February 2012 since the 16th century.

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley

Son of The Most Hon.David George Philip Cholmondeley, The Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Sarah Rose Hanbury, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley will be one of the pages of honour accompanying Prince George. His parents are close friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate. Oliver's twin brother Alexander will not be at the coronation.

Ralph Tollemache

Grandson of a Suffolk Lord Ralph Tollemache, 12, will be one of four Pages of Honour for UK's King. The boy is the grandson of Lord Timothy John Edward Tollemache, the fifth Baron Tollemache. He will be a Page of Honour at the coronation alongside Prince George.

Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise arrive ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. Credit: AP

Pages for Queen Consort

Gus and Louis Lopes

Two grandsons of Queen Consort Gus and Louis will be pages of honour for Camilla at the coronation at Westminster Abbey. Gus is the son of Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, and her husband Harry Lopes. Gus has a twin alongside his brother Louis. The kids will be holding their grandmother's Coronation robes while walking down the aisle. Their 13-year-old cousin Freddy Parker Bowles will also be one of Camilla's Pages of Honour.

Freddy Parker Bowles

13-year-old Bowles Queen Consort's grandson is the youngest child of Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer, and Sara Buys, a magazine editor. "It's very nice getting a text," for her son to be at the coronation, Buys was quoted as saying. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been," she added.

Arthur Elliot

10-year-old Arthur, great nephew of Camilla, will also be a page of honour. He's the son of her nephew Ben Elliot and his wife, Mary-Clare Winwood.