Who Could Get Chance In UK PM-designate Rishi Sunak's Cabinet? Check Possible Candidates

Amid the political chaos and economic turbulence, the United Kingdom has chosen former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as Britain’s first prime minister of colour. His appointment came nearly days after the outgoing UK PM Liz Truss resigned saying, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party." The Prime Minister's press office has confirmed that Sunak will travel to Buckingham Palace for his first audience with the 73-year-old monarch King Charles III where he will be invited to form a government. The appointment of the PM will be then authored in the official record of the royal engagement.

Subsequently, he will return to Downing Street, where it is expected that the new leader will announce his Cabinet.

As per the UK media reports, it is believed that Sunak will profer chance to many of his loyalists including Sajid Javid, health minister, Dominic Raab, the former deputy prime minister, and John Glen, who served under him at the Treasury. According to The Telegraph, London, Mel Stride, the chairman of the Commons Treasury committee, has also been one of the former chancellor’s staunchest allies and could be in line for a return to Government. Besides, Steve Barclay, a former chief of staff to Johnson, is expected to be given a key post in the Sunak Cabinet as he supported the Indian-origin leader instead of his former boss and close friend.

Chancellor of Exchequer may retain his position

Moreover, Liam Fox, a former international trade secretary, and George Eustice, a former environment secretary, are expected to get important positions. As the country is witnessing the worst economic crisis, multiple UK media reports claimed that the newly-appointed Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, may retain his post. Notably, he was appointed by Truss nearly 10 days ago after her policies backfired brutally. However, there has been no confirmation for Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, who recently threatened to step down if the commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP is not praised.

The situation is also not clear for Sunak's former boss, Johnson, as his cryptic tweet did not mention whether the ousted PM would get any place in his new cabinet or not. However, it is unlikely that Johnson would accept any of Sunak's offers. In a tweet, Sunak said, Johnson will "continue to contribute to public life at home and abroad".

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Notably, UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss resigned from office on October 20, only 45 days after taking charge of the country. Subsequently, on Monday, after four days of political chaos, it was declared that Sunak will lead the Conservative Party.

Sunak will be the first British prime minister with South Asian roots and its first Hindu leader — a milestone for a country with an extensive colonial past, and one that is still contested. In his first public statement, Sunak said “the United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.” “We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” said Sunak, who at 42 is Britain’s youngest prime minister in 200 years.