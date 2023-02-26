Will Camilla Be Known As Queen Rather Than 'Queen Consort' After King Charles' Coronation?

Britain's Queen Consort, Camilla, would go for a title change that would be against the wishes of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. It is being reported that Buckingham Palace is set to officially recognise Camilla as ‘Queen’, rather than ‘Queen Consort’.

The change in title is likely to come after the coronation of King Charles III in May, reported Daily Mail. This development comes after almost a week Camilla had chosen a crown without the controversial colonial-era Kohinoor diamond for her coronation ceremony with husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May, Buckingham Palace.

Will the title change contradict Queen Elizabeth's wishes?

In 2005, Camilla Parker-Bowles got married to King Charles and since then she was referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall until Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. After her husband ascended to the throne, she became Queen Consort. This change in title goes against the dictate of the late queen, who mentioned her wishes for Camilla in a February 2022 letter.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” wrote the late queen in a letter addressed to Camilla.

The issue of how Camilla would be addressed was settled by the letter that was written by the late queen. However, the hint of an impending change came last week when Camilla’s charity was rebranded as the “Queen’s Reading Room” rather than the “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.” According to the Daily Mail, “There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right.” Notably, both King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla would be crowned together on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The grandchildren of Camilla from her first marriage would be attending and holding a role in the ceremony as per media reports.