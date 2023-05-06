World Leaders Congratulate King Charles III As He's Crowned In Westminster Abbey

In a grand ceremony witnessed in Britain after nearly 70 long years, Charles III of the United Kingdom was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey as the 'King' on Saturday, May 6. The 74-year-old monarch who ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. paved the way for the Carolean era—the reign of Charles II (1660–1685) as the archbishop placed the gold St. Edward’s Crown on his head with a cry of “God save the king."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠



As Charles, monarch of the UK and Northern Ireland, took his oath to defend the Protestant church, rule people with mercy and compassion, and prayed for people of every faith without discrimination in a landmark ceremony that traces back to the 10th century, world leaders poured congratulatory messages. US President Joe Biden, who did not attend the historic ceremony that marked a tradition dating back to 1066 wrote: "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation." Biden's wife, the First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden, and his granddaughter Finnegan attended the ceremony. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also took to Twitter and said it 'was good to catch up with Canadian Prime Minister and other Commonwealth leaders ahead of the Coronation'.

At the moment the Crown was placed on the Head of The King in Westminster Abbey, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a six Gun Salvo on Horse Guards Parade.



Gun salutes fired out across the nation today to celebrate the #Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort.



"The enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion," US President Joe Biden said.

'We'd like to thank our British friends': Ukraine

On behalf of Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Defence Ministry released visuals congratulating Britain on King Charles III's coronation. Kyiv thanked the UK for its incessant support to wade off invading forces during the war with neighbouring Russia. "On the eve of the historic coronation, we'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!" the ministry wrote on Twitter.

In the video dubbed over the soundtrack of London Calling by British band The Clash, Ukraine's Defense Ministry appreciated London for expediting the advanced weaponry for Ukraine's soldiers as well as training thousands of personnel. The video features President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meetings with King Charles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and the staunchest supporter of Kyiv, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Zelesnkyy did not attend the ceremony, his wife Olena and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal were seen at the event.

China's President Xi Jinping congratulated both King Charles III and his wife, the then Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, who was named as the Queen Consort but was crowned on May 6. Camilla will now be referred to as Queen Camilla from Saturday. Xi said that "China was willing to expand cooperation and cultural exchanges with the UK and that the two countries should jointly promote peace and cooperation," Chinese state media reported.