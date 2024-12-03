UK Parliament Raise Concerns Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, India: The ongoing Hindu protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the recent arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, have now garnered attention in the UK Parliament. On Monday, Labour MP Barry Gardiner tabled an urgent question in the House of Commons, drawing attention to the escalating violence against the Hindu minority community in the Muslim-majority state of Bangladesh.

In response, the UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, assured MPs that the British government had been closely monitoring the situation. West confirmed that she had received assurances from interim Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that support was being extended to the country's minority communities.

“We are aware of the statement of concern from the Indian government following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a well-known Hindu leader, on sedition charges,” West said. "The UK government will continue to monitor the situation, engage with the interim government in Bangladesh, and make representations on the importance of freedom of religion or belief, particularly for the Hindu community."

The debate in Parliament saw strong reactions from various MPs. Shadow Foreign Secretary and Conservative MP Priti Patel expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence, describing the situation as "deeply, deeply concerning."