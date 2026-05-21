UK Radio Station Radio Caroline Issues Apology After Accidental On-Air Announcement of King Charles III's Death

In a startling broadcast blunder on Tuesday afternoon, UK radio station Radio Caroline mistakenly triggered its emergency "Death of a Monarch" protocol, leading to a live announcement that King Charles III had passed away.

The station, known for its historic pirate radio roots and broadcasting across the south-east of England from its main studio in Essex, suddenly interrupted normal programming. Listeners heard the somber declaration: the station was suspending regular shows "as a mark of respect" following the passing of His Majesty, followed by a playing of the national anthem "God Save the King." The broadcast then fell silent for approximately 15 minutes before normal service resumed.

Station manager Peter Moore addressed the incident in a statement posted on the station's Facebook page, attributing the error to a technical malfunction.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," Moore wrote.

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"Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology. We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused," he said.

The protocol in question is a standard contingency plan maintained by British broadcasters for the event of a royal death, designed to ensure respectful coverage during a period of national mourning. No such event had occurred, and Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements regarding the King's health in connection with this incident. King Charles III continues his public duties as normal.

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The mishap quickly spread on social media, with clips of the broadcast circulating widely and prompting a mix of concern, confusion, and dark humour among listeners. Radio Caroline, which has a dedicated following for its eclectic music and independent spirit, moved swiftly to clarify the situation and restore calm.