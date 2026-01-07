UK Warned of China's Expanding Spy Footprint as China Pushes for Mega Embassy in London

London, UK: Rights groups led by Free Tibet, along with several allied organisations, have renewed their campaign against China's proposed mega embassy at Royal Mint Court in London, arguing that the project poses grave national security threats and heightens risks for already vulnerable exile communities.

The UK government is expected to announce its verdict on January 20. Campaigners say the plan goes far beyond normal diplomatic activity and has triggered fresh alarms, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, if approved, the Royal Mint Court complex would reportedly become China's biggest embassy in Europe, stretching across nearly 20,000 square metres, close to ten times the scale of a typical mission.

Activists highlighted that the size and strategic placement of the facility raise serious concerns about espionage potential and covert intelligence operations. In an open letter to Housing Secretary Steve Reed, UK-based Tibetans and Tibet support groups urged the government to reject the plan outright.

The letter warns that the embassy would sit close to vital communication networks, including undersea cables that underpin UK infrastructure. It also references reported assessments by MI5, suggesting the site could pose a substantial risk to national security if approved.

These fears add to a series of recent disclosures about Chinese intelligence activities in the UK. Investigators have uncovered attempts by individuals linked to Beijing to recruit people with ties to Westminster by offering financial incentives in exchange for sensitive information.

Tibetan, Uyghur, Hong Kong, and Chinese dissident groups argue that any evaluation of the proposal must also consider China's long-standing record of transnational repression.

They cite cases of harassment, intimidation, and violence against activists abroad, including the widely publicised 2022 incident in Manchester, where a Hong Kong protester was pulled into the Chinese consulate and assaulted by officials, as highlighted by Phayul.

China bought the Royal Mint Court property in 2018. The Tower Hamlets Council rejected the embassy plan in 2022 over safety and security concerns, but China resubmitted the same proposal in August 2024, prompting the UK government to take charge of the decision.