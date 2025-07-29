'UK Will Recognise Palestine…': Keir Starmer Sets Deadline For Israel To Agree To Ceasefire

Starmer told his ministers that Britain would support Palestinian statehood ahead of the UN General Assembly, but only if Israel fails to meet a series of key conditions. | Image: @Keir_Starmer

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state as early as September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and commits to a credible peace process.

The announcement came during a high-level Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as the Gaza conflict continues to escalate.

Starmer told his ministers that Britain would support Palestinian statehood ahead of the UN General Assembly, but only if Israel fails to meet a series of key conditions. These include:

Ending military operations in Gaza

Halting annexation plans in the West Bank

Committing to a long-term peace process that enables a two-state solution

“Unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution, Britain will proceed with recognition,” said Starmer.