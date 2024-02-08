Advertisement

London: Prince Harry on Tuesday arrived here from the USA to be at King Charles' side after his father told him about his cancer diagnosis, raising hopes of a royal truce.

The Duke of Sussex flew by a British Airways flight to London Heathrow alone leaving wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet at home in California.

Advertisement

Harry boarded the 11-hour flight hours soon after Charles, 75, revealed he was ill, media reports said here.

Charles is believed to be resting at Clarence House ahead of treatment, with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seen leaving after a visit in the morning.

Advertisement

It is not known if Harry will stay in central London to be close to the King or stay at Windsor, most likely at the empty Frogmore Cottage.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening that the King has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was found during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not connected to that condition, the palace said.

Advertisement

Harry's transatlantic dash has raised hopes that his return to Britain can heal wounds with King Charles and a chance to reach out to his brother Prince William, the BBC reported.

“It will be seen as building bridges but that was already in process, with the prince calling his father for his 75th birthday in the autumn. The tension always seemed to be more with his brother and the tabloid press, rather than his father,” it said in an analytical piece.

Advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be at their Montecito mansion with children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, despite the threat of floods due to extreme weather in California this week.