Ukraine Has 'Irrefutable' Evidence Of Russia Providing Intelligence To Iran Amid West Asia War: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's military intelligence has "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues ​to provide intelligence to Iran and such activity ‌can only prolong the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"Russia is using ​its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence ​capabilities, as well as part of the ⁠data obtained through cooperation with partners in the ​Middle East," he said on X after meeting ​the head of military intelligence.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said there was "growing evidence" of continued ​Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

"This ​is clearly destructive activity and must be stopped as it only ‌leads ⁠to further destabilisation. All responsible states have an interest in ensuring security and preventing bigger problem," he said.

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“Markets are already reacting negatively and ​this is significantly ​complicating ⁠the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime survive ​and strike more accurately, Russia is ​effectively prolonging ⁠the war.”

The Kremlin last week dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Russia was sharing satellite imagery ⁠and ​improved drone technology with ​Iran as "fake news".