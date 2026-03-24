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  • Ukraine Has 'Irrefutable' Evidence Of Russia Providing Intelligence To Iran Amid West Asia War: Zelenskyy

Updated 24 March 2026 at 07:27 IST

Ukraine Has 'Irrefutable' Evidence Of Russia Providing Intelligence To Iran Amid West Asia War: Zelenskyy

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said there was "growing evidence" of continued ​Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

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'Russia is using ​its own signals intelligence' | Image: Republic

Ukraine's military intelligence has "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues ​to provide intelligence to Iran and such activity ‌can only prolong the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. 

"Russia is using ​its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence ​capabilities, as well as part of the ⁠data obtained through cooperation with partners in the ​Middle East," he said on X after meeting ​the head of military intelligence. 

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said there was "growing evidence" of continued ​Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran. 

"This ​is clearly destructive activity and must be stopped as it only ‌leads ⁠to further destabilisation. All responsible states have an interest in ensuring security and preventing bigger problem," he said. 

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“Markets are already reacting negatively and ​this is significantly ​complicating ⁠the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime survive ​and strike more accurately, Russia is ​effectively prolonging ⁠the war.” 

The Kremlin last week dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Russia was sharing satellite imagery ⁠and ​improved drone technology with ​Iran as "fake news".

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Also Read: 'Not Me, They Called For A Deal': Trump on Iran Willing to Talk, Put Aside Nuclear Ambitions amid Middle-East War
 

Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 24 March 2026 at 07:27 IST