Ukraine Hints At Accepting US‑Backed 28‑Point Peace Plan, Starmer Hails Geneva Breakthrough

Kyiv: Ukraine has reportedly signalled that it is willing to work with a proposed peace deal with Russia, saying the essence of the framework is acceptable. The United States has claimed that, though Kyiv is ready to accept the peace deal, the officials made it clear that the most delicate points, especially those involving territorial concessions and security guarantees, will only be settled in a face‑to‑face meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Amidst the efforts to cease a peace deal, the Ukrainian message suggested that the Trump administration’s intensive diplomatic push may be starting to bear fruit. However, the experts have advised that any optimism should be taken with caution at present. Russia has already warned that it will not allow any agreement to drift far from its own core objectives.

The latest round of talks to negotiate a peace deal began in Geneva, where the US and Ukrainian negotiators tried to narrow the gaps on a 28‑point plan that many saw as favouring Moscow. After the talks, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, a move that a White House spokesperson described as tremendous progress but also noted that “a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details” still need to be ironed out . In the ongoing efforts, Zelenskyy reinforced the point in his video address, saying he would discuss the most sensitive issues directly with Trump.

The analysts pointed out that while the framework represented a step forward, the real test will be whether the two leaders can bridge the divide over territory, military limits, and NATO membership. Kyiv has long rejected these issues as tantamount to surrender. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that any revised plan must reflect the spirit and letter of the understanding reached between Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit, signalling that Moscow will push back hard against any deviation from its position .

Meanwhile, the diplomatic effort appears to be gaining momentum again, but the road ahead still looks uncertain. Also, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with recent missile strikes in Kyiv killing civilians and leaving many more without power.

Here's What Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Said:

After holding a phone conversation with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said, “This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. It was a good and very productive conversation. I thanked the Prime Minister for the condolences he expressed to the Ukrainian people. Last night, Russia launched another attack – at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others around the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed. Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real. There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead. Today, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place. We have coordinated our positions and the priority issues for discussion, as well as some of our next steps and contacts.”

British PM Starmer’s Assessment Of The 28‑Point Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while addressing the House of Commons on Tuesday, welcomed the United States’ ongoing effort to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. He said the original draft of the 28‑point peace plan contained some points that were not acceptable, but it also held “very important elements” that could underpin an immediate settlement. Describing the development as “very significant”, Starmer said that the plan outlines security guarantees from the US and its partners. He added that the talks in Geneva had made important steps forward, with the US and Ukraine advancing on an updated framework. He also reassured MPs that work was continuing to refine the proposal .

At the House of Commons, Starmer was unequivocal about the fundamental principles that guide any agreement. He stressed that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be preserved, that the country must be able to defend itself in the future, and that decisions about its future must be made by the Ukrainian people themselves. He insisted that Ukraine’s voice must remain at the heart of the process and that any elements concerning Europe or NATO would require the explicit consent of member states. “There’s still a long way to go and a tough road ahead……but we are more committed than ever to this cause and to keeping pushing forward,” he said.

Economic Pressure On Russia

Reiterating the United Kingdom’s stance, Starmer confirmed that the government would continue its boycott of Russian oil and gas. He explained that the need to remove Russian energy from the global market had been a major topic at the recent G‑20 summit. “We will never let up on the support that Ukraine needs, the vital defensive capabilities it needs to protect its people, and the economic pressure that we must continue to mount on Russia to cut off the fuel to their war machine,” the British PM asserted.

During his address, Starmer recalled celebrating his daughter’s 15th birthday on Monday night, when he saw harrowing images of a Ukrainian girl of a similar age being pulled from the rubble after a Russian strike. “It’s abhorrent, it’s beyond belief,” he said, adding that Ukraine lives this nightmare every night, while its citizens fight for freedom on the front line .