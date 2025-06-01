Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack On Russian Airbases, Over 40 Aircrafts Targeted: Reports

Moscow: Ukraine launched a massive drone strike on Russian military planes, reportedly hitting over 40 aircraft on Sunday, according to a Ukrainian security official. The attack, carried out by Ukraine's SBU security agency, targeted four Russian military air bases simultaneously, dealing a massive blow to Russia's aerial capabilities. According to reports, the drones struck aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers, which are long-range planes used by Russia to fire missiles at targets in Ukraine. The Ukrainian security official, speaking anonymously, shared videos that purportedly showed the attack, with footage depicting large aircraft, some of which appeared to be Tu-95 bombers, engulfed in flames.

The attack claims, which marked one of the serious drone strikes by Ukraine since the start of the war, have not been officially confirmed by the Russian authorities. Ukraine has increasingly relied on drones in place of missiles, which it has fewer of than Russia. These drones have been used in earlier attacks on military and fuel sites inside Russia, demonstrating Ukraine's growing capabilities and reach.

The strike comes as Russia has suggested new peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, with Ukraine yet to confirm whether it will attend. The development added a layer of difficulty to the ongoing conflict, with both sides seemingly dug in and determined to assert their dominance.