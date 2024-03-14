Advertisement

Ukrainian forces on Wednesday dropped bombs near the Russia’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant posing threat to the safety of the civilians. Ukraine’s forces dropped bombs near diesel tanks located in vicinity of the plant, according to the Russia Today newspaper that quoted the management at the facility.

Explosive device dropped via drone by Ukrainian forces

In a statement, the plant’s director, Yury Chernuk, pointed to a crater in the ground that he said was created by the explosive device that was dropped via a drone by the Ukrainian forces. The bomb was composed of the explosives that was wrapped in a foil. The crater where it was dropped was only five metres away from the perimeter fence. In the footage that circulated online, tanks storing the diesel fuel was seen over barrier where the bomb was dropped.

“Such bombing incident had been part of Ukraine’s intimidation tactics,” an eyewitness on the site was quoted as saying by the paper. Ukrainian forces targeted the plant shortly after the UN atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, just recently rotated the observers who were stationed on the site. The loud blast occurred precisely near the tanks containing diesel for backup generators at the Zaporozhye facility, the staff was reported saying.

Chernuk noted that it was fortunate that “neither equipment nor personnel were damaged in the attack.” He further explained, ”This is a very sensitive location. The destruction of these tanks or a fuel leak may lead to a significant reduction in diesel fuel reserves, let alone the fire. Accordingly, emergency preparedness will be reduced.”

The facility of the Zaporizhzhia NPP said on the Telegram channel that such attacks by the Ukrainian forces “are unacceptable. The IAEA also points out to this in its statements. Yet, the shelling continues despite everything." IAEA chief Rafael Grossi meanwhile warned Russia against restarting the nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine amid the shelling.