Ukraine Peace Deal in Limbo? US Says Trump May Pull Plug Without Clear Breakthrough

Washington: The United States may withdraw from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia peace talks if no progress is made soon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday. He noted that President Donald Trump has “other priorities” and will not allow the process to drag on indefinitely.

Peace Efforts on Tight Deadline

“We’re not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end,” Rubio said while speaking in Paris after holding meetings with European and Ukrainian leaders, according to Reuters.

He added, “So we need to determine very quickly now and I’m talking about a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks. If it is, we’re in. If it’s not, then we have other priorities to focus on as well.”

Trump Ready to Move On

Rubio also clarified that Trump is still willing to negotiate a peace deal. However, if no visible progress is made, he is prepared to move on. Trump had earlier promised to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, but later adjusted his position, aiming for a resolution by April or May as diplomatic hurdles increased.

Frustration Over Slow Progress

Rubio’s remarks highlight growing frustration within the US administration over the slow pace of talks — not just in Ukraine but also in dealing with other international challenges.

US, Ukraine Sign Key Memorandum

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, described as a “step toward a joint economic partnership agreement,” according to Ukraine’s economy minister.

The deal, as reported by The New York Times, brings the two nations closer to an agreement on critical minerals a subject that has gone through several contentious rounds of negotiation.

Talks Face Uncertainty

Rubio’s comments come as Western allies continue pushing for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the statement suggests that the US may change its approach if there are no concrete signs of progress.