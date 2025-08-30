Zelenskyy Calls PM Modi, Urges Support Ahead of His Meeting With Putin at SCO Summit 2025

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging support to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The call came just two days before Modi’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China.

Following their exchange, PM Modi shared a note on social media, “Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction.”

In a separate post, Zelenskyy shared that he had informed PM Modi of his recent consultations with US President Donald Trump in Washington, which also included European leaders. “I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Expanding on his remarks, the Ukrainian leader criticised Moscow’s actions during this period, "Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people. I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

Underscoring the urgency of halting hostilities, Zelenskyy added, "We coordinated our positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit."

Concluding his statement, he remarked, "I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future."

This was the second occasion in recent weeks when Zelenskyy reached out to PM Modi regarding the war in Ukraine. Their last conversation took place on August 11, shortly after Putin had also briefed Modi on the evolving situation.

PM Modi’s upcoming meeting with Putin and other leaders, scheduled for Monday after the SCO proceedings in Tianjin, is being closely watched. India has, in the past, acted as a channel for passing messages between the Russian and Ukrainian leadership.