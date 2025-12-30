Ukraine has firmly denied Russian claims that it launched a drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences, calling the accusations an attempt to derail peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the allegations as “typical Russian lies,” saying Moscow is looking for excuses to continue its attacks on Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that 91 long-range drones targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region, adding that all were intercepted with no damage or casualties. He warned Russia could revise its negotiating position, though Moscow said it would not withdraw from talks with the United States. The claims emerged shortly after US–Ukraine talks in Florida, where Presidents Trump and Zelensky discussed a revised peace plan. Zelensky said ending the war is possible, but only with continued US support, while stressing he does not trust Putin’s intentions.