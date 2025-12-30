Updated 30 December 2025 at 19:09 IST
Ukraine Rejects Claims of Drone Attack on Putin Residence, Warns of Peace Talks Sabotage
Ukraine has issued a formal denial regarding Russian assertions that it targeted a presidential residence with drones. Calling the move an effort to undermine potential peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the accusations as "typical Russian lies".
Ukraine has firmly denied Russian claims that it launched a drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences, calling the accusations an attempt to derail peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the allegations as “typical Russian lies,” saying Moscow is looking for excuses to continue its attacks on Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that 91 long-range drones targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region, adding that all were intercepted with no damage or casualties. He warned Russia could revise its negotiating position, though Moscow said it would not withdraw from talks with the United States. The claims emerged shortly after US–Ukraine talks in Florida, where Presidents Trump and Zelensky discussed a revised peace plan. Zelensky said ending the war is possible, but only with continued US support, while stressing he does not trust Putin’s intentions.
A Move to Sabotage Diplomatic Progress
The timing of Moscow's allegation is seen by Kyiv as a deliberate move to freeze the momentum gained during the high-stakes summit at Mar-a-Lago on December 28. Following their meeting, President Trump stated that both sides were "90% of the way" toward a 20-point peace framework, including "ironclad" security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky characterized the Russian claims as a "state-sponsored fabrication" designed to create a pretext for retaliatory strikes on government buildings in Kyiv, specifically pointing to recent Russian threats against the Cabinet of Ministers.
