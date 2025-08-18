Ukraine Strike Halts Russian Oil Flow to Hungary and Slovakia

New Delhi: Russian crude oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline stalled on Monday, after a Ukrainian attack on a transformer station.

Ukraine Strike Halts Russian Oil Flow

Just hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington, Ukraine launched a drone and missile strike on the Unecha pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region—a key node in the Druzhba pipeline network that supplies Russian oil to Hungary

The attack caused multiple explosions and a large fire, halting oil supply to Hungary. This is Ukraine's second alleged attack on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline in two weeks.

Hungary’s Reaction on Ukraine Strike

Hungary has maintained its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The country receives the bulk of its crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which passes through Belarus and Ukraine before reaching Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook that he had spoken with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, who informed him that experts are working to repair the damaged transformer station. However, no timeline has been given for the resumption of oil deliveries.

"This latest strike against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable," Szijjarto wrote. He did not say when or where the attack took place.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha neither confirmed nor denied the account of the attack, but wrote on X that Hungary "can now send complaints" to Moscow, not Kyiv.

"It is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary has made every effort to maintain its reliance on Russia," Sybiha wrote.

Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol confirmed that the supply of oil to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline had stopped.

"Our company does not know more information about the reason for the suspension, which is outside the territory of the Slovak Republic. Oil transportation through Slovak territory is ensured and carried out in accordance with the pumping plan," the company said.

Ukraine's defence ministry and armed forces, and Hungarian oil company MOL, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last year Szijjarto said the Druzhba pipeline would remain Hungary's primary route for crude oil imports.

Monday's suspension of oil deliveries comes after a temporary halt last week when Ukraine's military said on August 13 that its drones had hit the Uniecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region.

