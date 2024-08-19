sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:14 IST, August 19th 2024

Ukrainian Officials Issue an Evacuation Order for Families with Children from City of Pokrovsk

Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
