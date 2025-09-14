Updated 14 September 2025 at 18:08 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strike One of Russia's Top Oil Refineries, Sparking Massive Fire
Ukrainian drones reportedly struck and ignited a fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the northwestern Leningrad region. According to a Russian official, three drones were downed, and the resulting debris caused a fire that has since been extinguished, with no reported injuries.
Russia: Ukrainian drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, sparking a fire, Russian officials said on Sunday. The overnight strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Ruthe country's northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. The facility produces close to 17.7 million metric tons per year, or 355,000 barrels per day, of crude.
Regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were downed overnight in the Kirishi area, with falling debris sparking a fire at the facility. He said no one was injured, and the blaze has been put out. Neither Drozdenko nor other Russian officials immediately commented on the consequences of the strike.
Russia remains the world’s second-largest oil exporter, but a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused gasoline shortages in recent weeks.
