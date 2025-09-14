Ukrainian Drones Strike One of Russia's Top Oil Refineries, Sparking Massive Fire

Russia: Ukrainian drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, sparking a fire, Russian officials said on Sunday. The overnight strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Ruthe country's northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. The facility produces close to 17.7 million metric tons per year, or 355,000 barrels per day, of crude.

Regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were downed overnight in the Kirishi area, with falling debris sparking a fire at the facility. He said no one was injured, and the blaze has been put out. Neither Drozdenko nor other Russian officials immediately commented on the consequences of the strike.