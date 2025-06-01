Ukrainian FPV Drone Truck Self-Destructs After Final Launch in Russian Territory

Updated 1 June 2025 at 22:09 IST
World News: A video has surfaced showing the same truck used to launch Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drones against Russian airbases, moments before it self-destructed. The footage captures a Russian man entering the cargo truck, unaware of the built-in self-destruction mechanism, which ignites seconds later, resulting in a massive explosion.
Use of FPV Drones in Ukraine’s Attack
The truck was reportedly part of Ukraine’s large-scale drone operation, targeting Russian strategic bombers at multiple airbases. According to sources, the FPV drones were launched from concealed trucks, which had been stationed near Russian airfields for hours before executing their strikes.
First-person view (FPV) drones have revolutionised aerial operations in modern warfare, offering real-time control and precision targeting. These drones are equipped with high-definition cameras, allowing operators to see exactly what the drone sees, making them ideal for military, surveillance, and recreational use.
Self-Destruction Mechanism
After the final FPV drone launch, the truck’s self-destruct system activated, ensuring that no evidence or technology could be recovered by Russian forces. This method prevents reverse engineering and eliminates any traceable Ukrainian assets left behind.
Russian Forces Investigating
Russia is now investigating the incident, with reports suggesting that security forces were caught off guard by the stealthy deployment of Ukrainian drones. The attack has raised concerns over Russia’s air defence vulnerabilities, as Ukraine continues to expand its drone warfare capabilities.
