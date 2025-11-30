Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Meet Macron in Paris as Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Advances

Paris: France is ready to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as talks for the Russia-Ukraine peace deal accelerate.

France 24 reported that Zelenskyy will visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Macron's office (Élysee) said, as the Ukrainian leader finds himself in the most difficult political and military situation since the war.

A presidential official on Saturday said that Macron and Zelenskyy will discuss "the conditions for a just and lasting peace", France 24 reported. This comes as a senior Ukrainian delegation is headed to the US to discuss the US' peace plan for Ukraine.

Earlier, one of Ukraine's most influential political operators and a close aide of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy resigned, hours after anti-corruption agencies raided his home - a major crisis as Kyiv faces new pressure from the US to accept a peace deal to end the war with Russia, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Officially, the chief of staff to the president, Andriy Yermak, has often been seen as Ukraine's second most powerful man. He has been leading the Ukrainian delegation during recent talks in Geneva with Washington.

Yermak's resignation, announced by Zelenskyy on Friday, complicates Kyiv's position ahead of crucial peace negotiations with the US.

Advertisement

"I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine today. Therefore, today we have the following internal decisions. First, there will be a reboot of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has written a letter of resignation", Zelenskyy said in his daily TV address, as quoted by CNN.

Yermak did not immediately issue a public statement. He confirmed earlier on Friday that the raid was going on, saying on Telegram that he was "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

"The investigators are not encountering any obstacles. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials", he said.

Both of Ukraine's two main anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), were involved in the searches, according to a statement released by the agencies on Friday, as per CNN.

The statement did not disclose the reason for the raids, but the raid comes just two weeks after the two agencies announced a sweeping investigation into an alleged kickback scheme concerning Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure.

The scandal has already taken down two of Zelenskyy's ministers and embroiled a former business associate from his days in the entertainment industry. But the latest development is particularly awkward for Zelenskyy, given Yermak's recent elevation to the top of Ukraine's negotiating team.

It is unclear who will take Yermak's spot in the next rounds of the negotiations, expected as early as the next few days. Announcing the resignation, Zelensky said he would be speaking to possible candidates to take up the chief of staff post on Saturday, as per CNN.