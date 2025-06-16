UN Nuclear Agency Sounds Alarm On Possible Contamination Following Israeli Strikes At Iran's Natanz Site

New Delhi: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded the alarm on the risks of radiological and chemical contamination within Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz following a series of Israeli strikes. According to IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, the radiation poses a major danger if uranium is inhaled or ingested. The warning has led to concerns stressing on the urgent need for caution and careful management of the situation.

DG Grossi made these remarks while addressing an urgent session of the IAEA's board in Vienna, convened at the request of Russia to discuss the Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The IAEA chief emphasised that while radiation levels outside the Natanz complex are currently normal, the situation inside the facility is very typical and warrants close attention.

"The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event," Grossi said. However, he warned that the chemical toxicity of uranium hexafluoride, a gas used in the enrichment process, poses a big risk to those inside the facility.

Uranium hexafluoride is extremely volatile and can quickly corrode, burn the skin, and is especially deadly if inhaled. Grossi stressed the importance of timely and regular technical information about the facilities to accurately assess the radiological conditions and potential impacts on the population and environment. Without such information, the IAEA cannot provide the necessary assistance or accurately assess the situation.

The IAEA has confirmed that inspectors will remain present in Iran and inspect nuclear facilities as soon as safety conditions allow. Grossi warned that military escalation threatens lives, increases the chance of a radiological release with serious consequences for people and the environment, and delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution.