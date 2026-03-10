UN Voices Concern About Deadly Iranian School Strike, Expects Independent Investigation

The United Nations has expressed serious concern over the deadly missile strike on a girls' school in Iran, and warns the serious impact of the escalating regional tension over civilians.

Speaking at a regular briefing at UN headquarters on Monday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that the UN has seen the reporting on the attack on the girls' school and the horrendous deaths of the students.

As a number of U.S. officials have announced to carry out independent investigation, the UN looks forward to the sharing of related results, he added.

The UN is also increasingly concerned about the escalating conflict across the Middle East, and reiterates that all possible precautions must be taken to protect civilians from the impact of hostilities, he said.

"We continue raising the alarm over the humanitarian impact of escalating violence across parts of the Middle East, which is driving rising civilian casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and growing displacement of people," he said.

Dujarric added that recent reports of attacks on energy facilities and desalination plants are particularly worrying, as they could pose serious environmental and public health risks.

