‘Unacceptable’: India Reacts After Iran’s Attack On UAE’s Fujairah Injures 3 Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the UAE’s strategic energy hub of Fujairah, calling the targeting of civilians and infrastructure “unacceptable” after three Indian nationals were injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the escalation and reaffirmed India’s “firm solidarity” with the United Arab Emirates, while urging a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Three Indians Injured, Embassy Steps In

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that three Indian citizens sustained injuries during the strikes and are receiving medical care. Officials are coordinating with local authorities to ensure their welfare.

Reports suggest the injuries occurred after a fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), a critical facility in global oil logistics.

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Strategic Oil Hub Targeted

Fujairah, located on the UAE’s eastern coast, is a key global maritime and energy hub that allows oil exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting its importance, PM Modi stressed that ensuring “safe and unimpeded navigation” through the Strait is vital for global energy security and regional stability.

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MEA Calls For Restraint, Diplomacy

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the attack and reiterated India’s position that targeting innocent civilians must stop.

The Ministry emphasised the need for free and lawful maritime commerce, calling for adherence to international law and renewed diplomatic efforts to restore peace in West Asia.

UAE Blames Iran, Warns Of Response

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, described the strikes as “unprovoked Iranian aggression”, involving drones and missiles targeting civilian infrastructure.

Calling the attack a violation of international law and the UN Charter, the UAE asserted its right to respond to protect its sovereignty and security, while demanding an immediate halt to hostilities.

Missiles Intercepted, Public Advisory Issued

According to the Ministry of Defence, UAE, four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected and successfully intercepted. Loud explosions reported across regions were attributed to these interceptions. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued advisories, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid approaching debris, as authorities assess the situation.

The attack marks a sharp escalation in tensions in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. With Fujairah serving as a vital oil export route outside the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption raises concerns over global energy supply and maritime security.