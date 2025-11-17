Unelected Chief Adviser Yunus Talks Of ‘Rebuilding Democratic Foundations’ After Hasina Death Sentence

On 17th November, the ICT Bangladesh found Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity and ruled in favour of a death sentence for her and the former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. While the Awami League chief and former PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has questioned the validity of the tribunal that presided over the case and called the verdict biased and politically motivated, her main political opponent and the head of Bangladesh’s current interim government, Md. Yunus has now issued his first statement about the verdict.

Source: ANI

His statement read, “DHAKA, Today, the courts of Bangladesh have spoken with a clarity that resonates across the nation and beyond. The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law. This verdict offers vital, if insufficient, justice to the thousands harmed in the uprising of July and August 2024, and to the families who still carry their loss.

We stand at a moment of rebuilding democratic foundations wrecked by years of oppression. The crimes at issue—the ordering of lethal force against young people and children whose only weapons were their voices—violated both our laws and the basic bond between government and citizens. These acts outraged Bangladeshis’ core values: dignity, resilience, and commitment to justice.

As many as 1,400 lives were lost. They were not statistics but students, parents, and citizens with rights. Months of testimony detailed how lethal force, even from helicopters, was used against unarmed protesters. This verdict recognizes their suffering and confirms that our justice system will hold perpetrators accountable.

Bangladesh is now rejoining global currents of accountability. The students and citizens who stood for change understood this, and many paid with their lives—giving their today for our tomorrow.

The path ahead requires not just legal accountability but rebuilding trust between institutions and citizens. Understanding why people risk everything for genuine representation—and creating systems worthy of that trust—is essential. Today’s verdict is a step on that journey.

I have every confidence that Bangladesh will meet the challenges ahead with courage and humility. With commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and each person’s potential, justice will not merely survive in Bangladesh. It will prevail and sustain.”

