Published 21:24 IST, November 24th 2024
Unidentified Drones Spotted Near 3 UK Bases Amid Missile Escalation In Russia-Ukraine War
US Air Force on Sunday said that a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.
London: The US Air Force on Sunday said that a number of small drones were detected last week around three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces.
The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, US Air Forces Europe said in a statement.
Drones Used By American Forces Spotted Near UK Bases
The Air Force didn't identify who was behind the incursions, but said base officials determined there was no impact on residents or critical infrastructure.
Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the US Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.
“To protect operational security, we do not discuss our specific force protection measures but retain the right to protect the installation,” the Air Force said. “We continue to monitor our airspace and are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.” While it is unclear whether the drones had hostile intent, the incidents came during a week that saw the most significant escalation of hostilities in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.
Russia-Ukraine Resort To Long Range Missiles
Britain's Ministry of Defence said “we take threats seriously and maintain robust measures” at military installations.
“This includes counter drone security capabilities. We won't comment further on security procedures,” it said.
(With inputs from AP)
