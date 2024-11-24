Unidentified Drones Spotted Near 3 UK Bases Amid Missile Escalation In Russia-Ukraine War

For the first time, Ukraine used intermediate-range missiles supplied by the US and Britain to strike targets within Russia, following authorization from President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In retaliation, Russia launched a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin asserting that Russia has the right to target countries allowing their weapons to be used against it.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell, located near each other in Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases primarily used by the US Air Force.