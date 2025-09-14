'Unite the Kingdom': 100,000 Anti-Immigration Protesters Clash With Police in City’s Biggest Right-Wing Rally

London: Over 100,000 protestors marched in central London on Saturday under the banner of anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, making it one of the biggest right-wing rallies in recent UK history. A number of officers were reportedly attacked during the protests, according to the police.

According to authorities, about 110,000 people participated in the "Unite the Kingdom" march.

Robinson's protest coincided with a "Stand Up to Racism" counter-protest, which drew approximately 5,000 people. The Metropolitan Police had to intervene several times throughout the day to avoid violence, including preventing "Unite the Kingdom" marchers from entering "sterile areas" put up between the two gatherings, breaking police cordons, or approaching opposing groupings.

Cops Attacked, Riot Gear Deployed

During the ongoing protests, police stated that several cops had been attacked. In response, cops wearing protective gear and supported by mounted units were called in to help restore order. While the march was still in progress, the force issued the update.

The march served as a metaphor for the end of a heated summer in the UK that saw demonstrations outside migrant hotels. In addition to the red and white St. George's Cross and the Union flag, some participants also waved American and Israeli flags.

Trump Hats, ‘Send Them Home’ Signs Dominate Rally

Many of the protesters sported caps that read "Make America Great Again," which is a reference to US President Donald Trump. There were signs that read "send them home" and slogans that were disparaging of Prime Minister Keir Starmer were chanted. Some guests even brought kids to the gathering.

Taking to X, Robinson said, "Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we Unite as one for our freedoms."

Robinson identifies himself as a journalist who exposes misconduct by the government, and he has supporters that include US billionaire Elon Musk. Because of Robinson's criminal convictions, Reform UK, the biggest anti-immigrant political group in Britain and a recent poll leader, has kept a distance from him despite his notoriety.

The Metropolitan Police deployed over 1,600 officers across London on Saturday, including 500 officers brought in from other forces. Alongside managing the two demonstrations, the police were also tasked with overseeing various high-profile football matches and concerts throughout the city.

Met Police Vows ‘Policing Without Fear or Favour’

"We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur."said Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the police efforts.

Although Haynes agreed that there had been "anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority" at earlier protests, he stressed that fear should not force London's various populations to stay indoors.

Nearly 900 individuals were arrested by police during a rally against the government's ban on the protest group Palestine Action only last Saturday.

Immigration continues to dominate British political discourse, overshadowing concerns about the country’s struggling economy. The UK has seen a record number of asylum claims, with over 28,000 migrants arriving in small boats across the English Channel so far this year.

English Flags or Hostility? The Symbols Dividing Britain

The presence of red and white English flags has surged across streets and been painted on roads nationwide. While supporters frame this as an organic display of national pride, anti-racism campaigners argue the flags represent a message of hostility toward foreigners.