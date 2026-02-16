United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport Amidst Electrical System Fault

Dublin: The skies over Dublin were disrupted on Sunday as United Airlines Flight UA3907, a maintenance ferry flight from Munich Airport (MUC) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport. According to reports, the crew declared an emergency after an electrical system fault was discovered. The Boeing 767-300ER was flying without passengers, carrying only its crew, when it encountered a fault involving the right engine's Integrated Drive Generator (IDG) shortly after reaching cruise altitude.

As per reports, the aircraft, which had departed Munich around 4 days after undergoing maintenance, began its descent into Dublin when it faced trouble and asked for an emergency landing.

The fault, which involved the IDG, a critical component providing electrical power from the engine to aircraft systems, prompted the crew to activate the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) to supply electrical support. However, with the cockpit electrical systems display page failing to appear, the crew was left with no choice but to declare an emergency and initiate a return towards the British Isles.

Reports suggested that initially, it seemed that the aircraft would divert to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), but while over central England, it altered course towards Dublin. "The airline dispatch likely directed the aircraft to Dublin due to maintenance support availability and smoother aircraft recovery logistics," said an aviation expert. The decision proved wise, as the aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport without incident.

The incident has shed light on the challenges faced by airlines operating aging fleets and the aircraft involved is around 33 years old and among the older widebody aircraft still active in United Airlines' fleet.

According to reports, the crew encountered the fault shortly after reaching cruise altitude and beginning the Atlantic crossing. The IDG fault prompted the crew to activate the APU, but with the electrical systems display page failing, they knew they couldn't continue. "Sometimes, you just have to trust your training and follow procedure…..The safety of our crew and passengers, even though there weren't any on this flight, is our top priority," said a United Airlines spokesperson.

