United Airlines Plane Damages Another Aircraft At Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Chicago: A United Airlines aircraft clipped the tail of another United Airlines plane on Friday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport while taxiing to its gate. The collision involved a Boeing 737-700, operating flight UA2652 from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and a stationary Boeing 767.

According to reports, the Boeing 737, registered N21723, had completed its flight and was proceeding through the congested O'Hare ramp area when the collision occurred. The impact struck the left horizontal stabilizer of the parked Boeing 767, a critical flight control surface located at the rear of the aircraft's tail section.

None of the 113 passengers or five crew members on board Flight 2652 were injured in the incident. The passengers were able to disembark normally after a delay, and the plane eventually made its way to the gate.

"I didn't even realize anything happened until the pilot said there would be a delay to document something….I was shocked that I didn't feel something more, although when they separated the planes, there was some shuddering," said Bill Marcus, a passenger on the flight. The plane took about 40 extra minutes to reach the gate.

Earlier this month, two Delta Air Lines regional jets collided at a taxiway intersection at New York's LaGuardia Airport, injuring a flight attendant.

The Chicago O'Hare International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, handles over 9 Lakh aircraft operations annually.

United Airlines' Response