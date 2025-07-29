United Airlines Washington-Munich Flight Declares ‘Mayday’ Soon After Takeoff

World News: United Airlines Flight UA108, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Washington Dulles to Munich, declared ‘Mayday’ shortly after takeoff on July 25. Boeing 787-8 Dreeamliner suffered a critical left engine failure after reaching an altitude of 5,000 feet.

According to reports, the left engine malfunctioned after which the crew to issue a “Mayday” call. Pilots coordinated with air traffic control to initiate emergency procedures and return to Dulles safely.

The plane remained airborne for 2 hours and 38 minutes, circling northwest of Washington to dump fuel and reduce landing weight.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner maintained an altitude of 6,000 feet during the fuel dump, under close ATC supervision.

After receiving clearance, the aircraft executed an Instrument Landing System (ILS) approach to Runway 19 Center.

The Dreamliner landed safely, but due to the disabled engine, it had to be towed off the runway.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

The aircraft remains grounded at Washington Dulles Airport pending inspection and repairs.