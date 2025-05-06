UN Members Grill Pakistan Over Lashkar's Involvement in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Rakes Up Targeted Killings

The United Nations Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pakistan at its informal session on Monday, sources said.

The members refused to accept the "false flag" narrative planted by Pakistan and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in the terror attack. The 15-nation Security Council held deliberations on Monday afternoon amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The UNSC members condemned the terrorist attack and specifically raked up targeting of Hindu tourists and killing them in front of their wife, children and parents. Islamabad's attempts to internationalise the situation failed with the members of the global security body flagging Pakistan's nuclear rhetoric, which they said contributed to regional instability.

Targeting Civilians Unacceptable, Says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has issued a strong statement on Pahalgam terror attack saying that the perpetrators need to be brought to justice.

“Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the governments and people of both countries and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping. And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point. I understand the raw feelings following the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. I once again strongly condemn that attack and extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Targeting civilians is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means,” Antonio Guterres said.



“We are ready to support any measures for deescalation, the United Nation is ready to support any nation which is interested in de-escalation. I urge that diplomacy should move forward and resolve the issue,” Antonio Guterres added.

Mere Condemnation From Global Community Not Enough

Calling for restrain and by mere condemning the terror incident in Pahalgam is not enough as India expects a big action from the global community if at all they want to act against Pakistan which has been harbouring, funding terrorist acts and providing a safe haven for terror groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it very clear that India will identify, find the perpetrators, handlers and backers behind the Pahalgam terror attack and bring them to justice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a big statement giving a clear hint that a big action from India against Pakistan is coming very soon. "You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance... You are aware of his efficiency and determination... You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen)," said Rajnath Singh.

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.