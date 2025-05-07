Unverified Video Shows Panic, Loud Sirens In Pakistan's Sialkot Day After India's Operation Sindoor

Islamabad: An unverified video is going viral on social media, showing people in panic after hearing loud sirens, a day after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Users on social media have claimed that the visuals are from Pakistan's Sialkot.

Several videos have surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, showing people in panic as they hear loud sirens. It is yet to confirmed whether these visuals are from Sialkot or some other place. However, Republic Media Network cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

This has come after India launched precision air strikes targeting several terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistani-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese. All of them were visiting Kashmir for vacation but their stay ended in a tragedy.

Pakistani terrorists singled out and hand picked innocent Hindus, asked them to recite Kalma and shot them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

PM Modi promised action against terror perpetrators, their backers

When Pahalgam terror attack took place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Saudi Arabia. He cut short his visit, rushed back to the country and held a key meeting at the airport itself. Next day, PM Modi called a high level top security meeting to assess the situation, and plan a possible response to terror perpetrators. NSA, EAM S Jaishankar, chiefs of all three armed forces, CDS, top ministers and other key officials were present in the meeting.

Post his meeting with top security officials, PM Modi during a public address in Bihar issued a stern warning to terror perpetrators saying that India will identify, nab the terrorists, their handlers and backers and bring them to justice.

After PM Modi's clear cut warning, he chaired a series of high level security meetings almost everyday to track and monitor situation as his government was planning a strong response to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

As an anxious nation was awaiting a strong action from the government, Indian armed forces including Army and Air Force launched a serious of complete destruction precision air strikes deep inside Pakistan and PoK, destroying terror camps, launchpads across several cities including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Tehra Kalan, Sialkot, Barnala, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad among others.

India's followed a restrained approach and targeting only terror establishments, avoiding to strike any Pakistani military or civilians.

Full list of targeted terror sites by India in Pakistan and PoK

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - 100 km from international border - Headquarters of JeM struck Markaz Taiba, Muridke - 30 km from the border, LeT Headquarters hit - 26/11 terrorists came from here Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM camp about 8 km from International border opposite Samba-Kathua Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – 15 km from international border - Hizbul Mujahideen camp near Sialkot hit Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri - LeT camp destroyed Markaz Abbas, Kotli – 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Lashkar's bomber base with 50 terrorists Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – Hizbul Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – 30 kms inside PoK, across Tangdhar sector. It was base camp for Pahalgam attackers Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – Jaish-e-Mohammad launchpad

During the anti-terror operation, the Indian armed forces launched a non-stop precision air strikes, reducing several terrorists camps to rubble in just 25 minutes. The strike took place between 1.05 AM to 1:30 AM on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 under Operation Sindoor.