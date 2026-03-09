'Unwavering Support for Tehran': Putin Expresses Solidarity After Mojtaba Khamenei Becomes Iran’s New Supreme Leader

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei after he was appointed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, expressing Russia’s “unwavering support” for Tehran at a time when the country is facing an intensifying regional conflict.

The leadership change in Iran came after the death of the country’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel airstrikes last week.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Iran’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, declared shortly after midnight on Monday that Mojtaba Khamenei would take over as the country’s new Supreme Leader.

Despite having no official government role, Mojtaba had long been considered as a potential successor. He was selected over hardliner Mohsen Araki, cleric Alireza Arafi, and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Iran's revolutionary founder.

Advertisement

Born in 1969 in the holy city of Mashhad in eastern Iran, Mojtaba is one of six children of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Putin Backs Tehran During Conflict

In a message to Mojtaba Khamenei, Putin said he believed the new leader would carry forward his father’s legacy and unite the Iranian people during difficult times. “I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said, according to Reuters reports.

Advertisement

He also said that leading Iran at such a time would require “great courage and dedication” as the country confronts armed aggression. The Kremlin said Putin also reiterated Russia’s position that hostilities should stop and that force should not be used to resolve issues related to Iran.

Reports Of Russian Intelligence Support

Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia may be supporting Iran during the ongoing conflict. According to the media reports, three officials claimed Moscow has been providing real-time intelligence about the whereabouts of US military assets in the Middle East.

According to reports, the data contains the locations of US aircraft, warships, and other military hardware, which may aid Iran in tracking US soldiers.