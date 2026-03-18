Projectile Hits Near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant; No Damage, Injuries, Or Leakage Reported

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr, Iran, Dec. 7, 2025 | Image: AP/File

A projectile hit an area near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, however it caused no damage or injuries, Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening. No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported," the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on X.

The strike came in the third week of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for maximum restraint during the conflict to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

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Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed the strike earlier in the day, with the country's Tasnim news agency saying the projectile hit the vicinity of the nuclear power ‌plant in the port city of Bushehr at around 7 p.m. (1530 GMT).

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, condemned the strike on Tuesday, adding that radiation levels around the plant, whose construction was started by a German company in the 1970s and later completed by Russia, were normal.