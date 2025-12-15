Updated 15 December 2025 at 12:51 IST
Russia Says It Destroyed 130 Ukrainian Drones Overnight, Some Moscow Airports Disrupted
Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones en route to the capital had been brought down on Monday morning
- World News
- 1 min read
Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence units had shot down 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were headed for Moscow.
Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones en route to the capital had been brought down on Monday morning and that emergency services were on the scene.
Ukrainian forces periodically send drones towards the Russian capital, which often disrupt the work of the capital's airports.
Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation watchdog, said that Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had been forced to suspend their operations along with a number of other Russian airports in the south of the country.
Advertisement
Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, said that a power line had been damaged as a result of an overnight drone attack.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 12:51 IST